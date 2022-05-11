Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.00

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 146,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

