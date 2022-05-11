Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,025,000 after acquiring an additional 93,733 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 41,619 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter worth about $13,065,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.39. 948,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $34.42. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $79.75.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 87.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

