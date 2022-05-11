Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Stock Position Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after purchasing an additional 480,325 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,043,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 659.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 126,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 91,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $52,373.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,584.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 478,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,753. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

