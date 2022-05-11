Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $1,003,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.37. 624,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,081,313. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,591,702 shares of company stock valued at $228,488,030. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

