ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.20 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. ScanSource updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SCSC traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $32.75. 138,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $838.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ScanSource by 72.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ScanSource by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ScanSource by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About ScanSource (Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.