ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.20 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. ScanSource updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ SCSC traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $32.75. 138,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $838.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.45.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ScanSource by 72.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ScanSource by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ScanSource by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ScanSource (Get Rating)
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ScanSource (SCSC)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.