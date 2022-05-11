Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,200 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the April 15th total of 3,864,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBRCY remained flat at $$0.52 during trading on Wednesday. Sberbank of Russia has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06.

Separately, cut Sberbank of Russia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products.

