SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $392.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,149 shares of company stock worth $2,061,835 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $7.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.34. The stock had a trading volume of 714,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,999. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $281.45 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.62.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

