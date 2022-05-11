Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $22.25

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.25, but opened at $23.22. Sasol shares last traded at $23.37, with a volume of 1,421 shares.
Several research analysts have weighed in on SSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sasol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
