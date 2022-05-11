Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $22.25

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.25, but opened at $23.22. Sasol shares last traded at $23.37, with a volume of 1,421 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sasol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th.

Get Sasol alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sasol by 22.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sasol during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sasol by 1,512.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Sasol during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.