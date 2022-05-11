Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Gap Up to $23.89

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.89, but opened at $24.84. Sapiens International shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 270 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPNS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.21 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Sapiens International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,504,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sapiens International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31,948 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Sapiens International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 595,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 23,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sapiens International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 32,530 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

