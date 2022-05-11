Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB) Short Interest Down 86.9% in April

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the April 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SANB remained flat at $$10.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Get Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANB. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,000.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.