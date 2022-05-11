Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at $481,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 120,203 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.50.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $553,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,822,819. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $165.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.13 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

