Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.37 Billion

Analysts expect Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $7.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Salesforce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.37 billion. Salesforce posted sales of $5.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Salesforce will report full-year sales of $31.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $32.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $37.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.05 billion to $38.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Salesforce.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.50.

NYSE CRM traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.32. The stock had a trading volume of 237,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,255. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $162.13 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $159.77 billion, a PE ratio of 112.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,822,819. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 697,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $189,289,000 after acquiring an additional 54,281 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,304 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

