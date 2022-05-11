Sageworth Trust Co Sells 572 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,885,000 after acquiring an additional 98,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 60.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,736,000 after acquiring an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 315.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,167,000 after acquiring an additional 558,180 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,068,000 after acquiring an additional 296,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,487 shares of company stock worth $14,021,160. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.41.

Shares of PCTY traded up $9.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.67. 575,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,947. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.07.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

