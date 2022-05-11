Sageworth Trust Co Sells 571 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sageworth Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $37.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,287.90. 1,985,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,170. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,193.62 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,590.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,743.48.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,230 shares of company stock worth $21,567,069 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

