Sageworth Trust Co Sells 2,851 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Sageworth Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vontier were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $56,347,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 166.9% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,332,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,376,000 after buying an additional 1,458,612 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $31,166,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 7,133.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 998,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,562,000 after buying an additional 985,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 49.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,900,000 after buying an additional 617,825 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus cut their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Vontier stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,657. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

