Sageworth Trust Co Sells 1,066 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.62.

FND traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.04. 1,606,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,319. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.88. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.