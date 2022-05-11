Sageworth Trust Co Reduces Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sageworth Trust Co cut its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,061 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,387,000 after purchasing an additional 82,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 166,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,502,000 after acquiring an additional 60,240 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $153.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.57.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,022,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,484 shares of company stock valued at $11,265,747 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABC stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,961. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.87. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

