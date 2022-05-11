Sageworth Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Sageworth Trust Co lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,692 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.13. 1,618,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,671. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.