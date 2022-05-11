Sageworth Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Sageworth Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Chemed were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Chemed by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 16,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Chemed by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Chemed by 375.5% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHE traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $501.53. 89,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,572. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $493.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.32. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total value of $1,409,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total transaction of $211,098.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,677.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,427. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

