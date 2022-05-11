Sageworth Trust Co Has $11.88 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Sageworth Trust Co cut its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,333 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September accounts for about 0.9% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co owned 4.11% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $11,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 123,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 8.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 269,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 75.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 30,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSEP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $28.33. 14,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,701. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $30.52.

