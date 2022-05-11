Sageworth Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.77. 2,770,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,987. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

