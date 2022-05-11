Sageworth Trust Co Cuts Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Sageworth Trust Co lessened its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 423 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Workiva were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Workiva by 1,215.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,169 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $93,153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 597,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after purchasing an additional 117,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.01. 620,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,341. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -73.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

In related news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,975 shares of company stock worth $1,271,908. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

