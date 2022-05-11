Sageworth Trust Co Acquires 2,200 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.92. 493,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,896. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $88.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.50.

