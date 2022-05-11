SafeBlast (BLAST) Reaches Market Cap of $1.19 Million

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a market cap of $1.19 million and $234,212.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

