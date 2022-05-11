SAFE2 (SAFE2) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,498.00

SAFE2 (SAFE2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE2 coin can now be bought for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE2 has a market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.41 or 0.00538625 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,850.91 or 1.90480546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00032818 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,296.82 or 0.07434028 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SAFE2

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars.

