Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SABR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st.
SABR opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.82. Sabre has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61.
In other news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,231 shares of company stock worth $686,503 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,281 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabre by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sabre by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 258,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 112,910 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.
Sabre Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
