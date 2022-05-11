Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.28). Sabre reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Sabre stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. 2,131,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,752,651. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. Sabre has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,503 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 83.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

