RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.83.

RXST stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. RxSight has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 15.19, a current ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.36.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RxSight will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in RxSight by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in RxSight by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in RxSight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

