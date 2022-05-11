Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Announces Earnings Results

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS.

NASDAQ:RUBY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 844,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,530. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.84.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,720,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,817.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 366.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 22,730 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 18,283 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RUBY shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubius Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

