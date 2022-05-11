Rubies Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (RBIES)

Rubies (RBIES) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Rubies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rubies has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Rubies has a total market capitalization of $153,738.55 and $6.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00108642 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000682 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00024145 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.79 or 0.00314882 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030426 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Rubies Coin Profile

Rubies uses the hashing algorithm. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org . Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rubies is a Business and Entertainment Crypto Currency. RBIES coin is mined though bet-mining. Bet-Mining new Rubies will help determine the price per coin, if people determine that it takes 0.015 BTC to make 1 BTC betting volume to unlock 30 Rubies via Bet-Mining, then that would put each Ruby valued at 0.0005 BTC. Markets will ultimately determine the value however. Bet-Mining halved on June 1st 2016The next halving occurs December 1st 2016 Current reward is 200 Rubies per 1 BTC of volume “

Buying and Selling Rubies

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

