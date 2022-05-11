RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $98.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several brokerages have commented on RPM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other RPM International news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $123,319.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in RPM International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPM stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $83.89. 11,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,182. RPM International has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $101.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

