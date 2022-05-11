Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,635,969,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,138,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,130 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

RY traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $97.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,568. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $96.75 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.98. The company has a market cap of $136.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.944 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.71%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

