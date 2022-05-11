Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.00 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been given a €12.00 ($12.63) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.47) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.90 ($13.58) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.16) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.68) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.32) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, E.On presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.30 ($12.95).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of E.On stock opened at €9.85 ($10.37) on Wednesday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.05) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($11.37). The company’s fifty day moving average is €10.33 and its 200 day moving average is €11.19.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.