Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFW) Short Interest Update

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. 2,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,901. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.25.

