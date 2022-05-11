Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.31. Roblox has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

RBLX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Roblox from $65.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

