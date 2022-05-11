RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading 8.8% Higher

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. 95,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,455,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.01.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $298.84 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 23.92%. Research analysts anticipate that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.