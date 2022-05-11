RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading 8.8% Higher

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. 95,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,455,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RLX Technology (RLX)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.