Riverstone Energy Partners V, Sells 2,900 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $55,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,919,233 shares in the company, valued at $284,360,580.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Riverstone Energy Partners V, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 28th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 11,800 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $224,554.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 8,444 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $161,111.52.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,892 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,576,551.08.

On Monday, April 18th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,039 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $2,574,864.29.

On Thursday, April 14th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 237,001 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $4,725,799.94.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,205,328.74.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00.

Shares of Talos Energy stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,881. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.29.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $382.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Talos Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 2,305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,760,000 after purchasing an additional 767,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Talos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

