RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:RMI)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE RMI opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $24.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

