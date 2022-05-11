RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 507,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,118,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

