RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
