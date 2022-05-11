RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 507,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,118,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Dividend History for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP)

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.