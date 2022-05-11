Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE RBA traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.12.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.