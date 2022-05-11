Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

RBA stock opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

