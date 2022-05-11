Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:RBA traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.15. 43,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,762. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

RBA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

