Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.33.

RBA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $58.27. 86,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,309,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,542,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,380,000 after buying an additional 823,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,897,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,001,000 after buying an additional 352,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,392,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,867,000 after buying an additional 329,904 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,833,000 after buying an additional 307,768 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

