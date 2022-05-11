RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.5-479.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.08 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.87 EPS.

RNG stock traded down $6.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.62. The company had a trading volume of 59,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,781. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average of $162.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RingCentral from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in RingCentral by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

