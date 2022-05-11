RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Needham & Company LLC

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised RingCentral from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.68.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE:RNG opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average of $162.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.93. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 4.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in RingCentral by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in RingCentral by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 5.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.