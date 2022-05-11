RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $18,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,274,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,100,000 after acquiring an additional 270,275 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,360,000 after acquiring an additional 139,923 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,875,000 after acquiring an additional 129,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $22,255,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,580,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,781. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.46. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $315.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.68.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

