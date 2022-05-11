Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Up 9%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) was up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 6.21 and last traded at 6.19. Approximately 784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 478,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.68.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing stock. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

