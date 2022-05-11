Richard F. Pops Sells 15,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NBIX traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $81.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 114.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average of $87.66. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

