RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Major Shareholder Sells $490,000.00 in Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,117,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,532.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Grain Co Continental sold 810,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $445,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Grain Co Continental sold 88,820 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $41,745.40.

On Monday, May 2nd, Grain Co Continental sold 4,734 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $2,414.34.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Grain Co Continental sold 671,661 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $322,397.28.

On Monday, March 28th, Grain Co Continental sold 300,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Grain Co Continental sold 121,232 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $65,465.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. 5,436,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,908. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

RiceBran Technologies ( NASDAQ:RIBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 32,258 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 86,113 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About RiceBran Technologies (Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

