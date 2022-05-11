RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in RH were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 26.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,290,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,727,000 after buying an additional 269,795 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $266,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of RH by 14.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,144,000 after buying an additional 45,942 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 10.1% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 334,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,382,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 4.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,073,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.76.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 400 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.28, for a total value of $139,712.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,510.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,027,501.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,408 shares of company stock worth $144,336,637. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RH stock opened at $290.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a 12 month low of $278.97 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

